Recovery efforts underway in many parts of Camarillo following devastating Mountain Fire

CAMARILLO, Calif.—After his home burned down, David Dupuis is back to pick up the pieces, but he says the chances he finds his wife’s wedding ring are slim.

Among the items destroyed is an urn whose ashes are now mixed in with the rest of the debris.

“ I feel bad for the little girls because their dad was here,” said Dupuis, holding back tears.

“ It's very emotional, is very, very trying. However, they're very grateful that they were able to get out okay,” said Dupuis’ friend Ron Topolonski, who is also a retired firefighter.

Homeowners that have lost everything from their homes to even their vehicles say the hardest part of the rebuilding process is knowing that they won't be able to restore sentimental items that have immeasurable value.

“We can't replace it. We can't undo it. My advice to anyone who wasn't affected this bad is to take videos of your home, make sure you have your important papers in a place you can grab them quickly,” said Dupuis.

Teams of volunteers spent the day providing essentials like gloves, boots, and masks so that families could safely sift through the ashy remains.



" They don't want to get ash or splinters or contaminants into their eyes, so they need to wear eye protection. They need to wear leather gloves, so if they pick something up that's still hot or sharp they don't cut themselves. And then long pants and boots so that they don't step into something that's still hot that can cause leg injuries or burns,” said Santa Barbara County Fire Spokesman Scott Safechuck.

Workers were also busy restoring power in several neighborhoods, assessing damages, and purifying the air inside the homes that are still standing.



“ It's a very emotional, very difficult time. And yes, the damage is very significant. We're up to 174 homes that have been destroyed. I think in the eighties for damaged buildings,” said Ventura County Fire Department Spokesman Tony McHale.

For important recovery information visit venturacountyrecovers.org.