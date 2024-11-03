The Michael Towbes Library Plaza has officially opened

The Michael Towbes library plaza at the Santa Barbara library has officially opened with a ribbon cutting in front of hundreds of people.

The long awaited project began fundraising in March of 2020 just before the pandemic and with many hurdles to get to today, the joy and smiles were contagious through out plaza palooza.

"Today it feels exceptional I mean, there's so much going on," said Lauren Trujillo, Executive Director Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation. "We're so excited to have so much of the community here, taking in the plaza and just celebrating all the library has to offer."

With something for everyone to do, the event was full of remembrance of Michael Towbes and celebration of the grand opening of the plaza under sunny skies and light wind.

You know, this has been the product of many hands working for many years to bring this project to fruition," said Margaret Crocco, Chair of Santa Barbara Library Advisory Board.

When asking Crocco what she would say to Michael Towbes during the celebration of the grand opening of the plaza, this is what she would say.

"Thank you for your incredible generosity, I have heard it said before that he was a man who, although incredibly generous in his gift, didn't want the limelight and that's such an individual would have given so much to this city and this library." said Crocco.