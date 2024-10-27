Mosaic Therapy Collective holds 2nd annual Halloween 4’s Charity Volleyball Tournament

Under the mostly clear skies was emotions from Disney’s Inside Out 2 and team pumpkins playing volleyball at East Beach in Santa Barbara, all for a good cause.

The 2nd Annual Halloween 4’s Charity Volleyball tournament benefits Mosaic Therapy Collective, a non-profit organization.

"The idea is that we raise enough funds to continue to support our mission of helping the under served population of Santa Barbara, and especially youth that have special needs," says Jeremy Alvarez, Board Member for Mosaic Therapy Collective.

With two divisions being played, the tournament had a spot for those who have played beach volleyball before and those who were just beginning, which included a team dressed up as ballerinas.

Mosaic Therapy Collective is founded by two speech-language pathologist who brought their vision to life of opening an interdisciplinary and collaborative clinic in Santa Barbara.

"We've served 450 families in Santa Barbara and surrounding counties, and we hope to continue serving more families," says Caitlin Downie, Mosaic Therapy Collective Co-founder. "And we're hoping to get some subsidized services, and we're still a growing organization. So we just hope that we can keep growing that impact."

And while their charity event is on its 2nd year, the impact Mosaic Therapy Collective has brought to over 300 families is long lasting.