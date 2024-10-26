Skip to Content
3 people hospitalized in HWY 154 crash

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, three people were hospitalized Saturday night after a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 154.

Two sedans were involved in the crash on Paradise Road at approximately 8:06 p.m. SBCFD say a person in each car had to be extricated to get them out.

Altogether, there were three patients. A woman was treated for major injuries, one man for moderate injuries, and another man for minor injuries before they were taken the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Department

According to SBCFD, the car crash caused road closures on both directions of HWY 154 and were reopened an hour later.

Your NewsChannel will update this article as more information becomes available.

