Parks and Recreation Commission approves planting vacant tree wells with coast live oaks instead of Italian Stone Pines on Anapamu Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Though the Italian stone pines have been a part of Santa Barbara’s landscape for over a century, these aging trees have faced increased stress— including drought, disease, and impacts from urban development.



“It kind of makes sense to replace them with something that's a native species that would be more drought tolerant and hopefully won't tear up the sidewalks and the road,” said Victoria Bessinger, who lives in Santa Barbara.

The rate of tree and limb failures has increased— posing a threat to public safety.



Some have toppled over during storms.



The city’s Urban Forestry Department has removed several trees.



“A total of ten trees were removed. That leaves 46 of the historic landmark Duremis Stone Pines, still standing within the 3 to 800 blocks of Anapamu Street,” said Urban Forest Superintendent Nathan Slack.



Wednesday, Parks and Recreation recommended introducing native coast live oak trees to the area, saying this species is more suitable for Anapamu Street and will limit damage to surrounding asphalt, sidewalks, curbs, and gutters.



“It can perform well in much smaller spaces than a stone pine can and then also can really take advantage of the larger parkways where it has a little bit more room to grow. They also provide a lot of like ecological benefits, huge amounts of wildlife, habitat, food for all kinds of insects and mammals as well as songbirds,” said Slack.



But not everyone is on board.



Local historian Cheri Rae is pining for the stone pine, saying it’s an important designated historic landmark.



“If you replace these stone pines that have been felled with new stone pines and you use best practices, keep them smaller, it's possible that they would be an appropriate continuation, but that's not what the process decided,” said Cheri Rae, who lives in Santa Barbara.



The period to appeal the decision is underway.