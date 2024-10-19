Fresh seafood for all at the Santa Barbara Harbor and Seafood Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When headed to the Santa Barbara Harbor and Seafood Festival, one must not forget their taste buds for the fresh taste of seafood.

The festival held on the third Saturday of October, the beginning of lobster season, is a reminder that over a hundred fishermen drop millions of pounds of seafood each year at the Santa Barbara harbor.

Attendees were able to meet fishermen and eat different types of seafood, all while listening to good music. For one attendee, eating fresh sea urchin is a real treat.

We spoke to one local business owner who saw a problem with purple sea urchins in the ocean and came up with a solution…making uni butter.