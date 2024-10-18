VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — According to SpaceX, a delayed Falcon 9 launch is set to happen Saturday night for the OneWeb spacecraft.

The initial SpaceX rocket launch was scheduled to happen in late September.

SpaceX says, guardians and airmen will help support the launch of the OneWeb Launch 20 mission to low-Earth orbit set for 10:08 p.m. A backup window is available Sunday, October 20th at the same time.

The first stage booster will return to the Vandenberg Space Force Base Landing Zone 4.

According to the SpaceX, a sonic boom is expected to be heard in the Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties, but it depends on weather and other conditions.

A live webcast will go live about 15 minutes before liftoff here.