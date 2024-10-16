New free health and safety vending machine in Isla Vista aims to save lives

ISLA VISTA, Calif.—Wednesday marked progress in addressing the growing opioid epidemic.



The Isla Vista Community Services District unveiled a 24/7 health and safety vending machine at the community center on Embarcadero Del Mar.



The vending machine is stocked with life saving supplies like Narcan and test strips for fentanyl and Xylazine.



The Aegis Treatment Center’s Regional Director says they're seeing more young people struggling with opioid addiction.



“ We want to make sure that we're educating that younger community. We're getting them treatment really quickly as soon as possible, because the sooner you get treatment when you're in your addiction, the better the outcome,” said Aegis Treatment Center Regional Director Rachel McDuffee.

Data from the Santa Barbara County Coroner shows 130 overdose deaths in 2023 involved opioids.



Last year, fentanyl killed a UC Santa Barbara student at a Deltopia party.



Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps spoke with his parents.



“ They're haunted by this ‘What if’ question. What if there had been Narcan at that party? What if they hadn't gone to the party? What if these resources were available? And so you never know what what we can prevent with something so simple as a vending machine with materials,” said Capps.



The vending machine provides a way to access these products discreetly.



" You don't need to tell anyone that you're coming. It's safe. You can just access what you need without having to give any information about yourself,” said Isla Vista Community District Programs Director Myah Mashadi Ali Reza.

The vending machine also facilitates safe sex practices.



“So we have the STI testing, HIV testing. We have safe needles. We also have contraceptive, both like a plan B and also condoms,” said Reza.



QR codes can help connect people to more resources.



“ If you need to be connected to counseling support, if you just need somebody to talk to, I know they're going to add additional resource information to this vending machine and to, you know, with some QR codes that people can access,” said UCSB Drug and Alcohol Prevention Director Jackie Kurta.



The next wellness vending machine will be coming to Pardall Center in the heart of Isla Vista within the next couple of months.