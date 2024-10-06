VP candidate Tim Walz arrives in Santa Barbara County for Montecito fundraiser

MONTECITO, Calif. — Minnesota governor and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz arrived in Santa Barbara County Sunday evening as part of a fundraising blitz across California and Washington.

Montecito is part of the democratic governor's destination on behalf of the Harris Victory Fund. Walz delivered remarks at a campaign reception, in an undisclosed area, around 6:00 p.m.

At this time, it is unclear where the fundraiser was held.

Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate arrived at Santa Barbara Airport at approximately 5:30 p.m. Before arriving in Santa Barbara, Walz held a fundraiser in San Diego.

Walz heads to Los Angeles after a busy Sunday, where he began with an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" and took questions from Fox News journalist Shannon Beam.

The Minnesota governor will reportedly make an appearance on the ABC late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Monday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, along with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom, will host the last West Coast fundraiser for Walz after attending a campaign reception in Seattle, Washington.