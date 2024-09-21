Solvang celebrates its 87th anniversary of Danish Days

SOLVANG, Calif. – Solvang's biggest celebration, Danish Days, is a three-day festival celebrating the town's Danish roots. The theme for the 2024 festival is "It's Danish, it's delightful!" And attendees had the chance to live like a Viking for a day.

Solvang Danish Days first began in the 1930s, bringing its authentic food and dancing to locals and visitors.

"My mom grew up in Solvang, and she started folk dancing with a lot of her friends in high school," said festival attendee, Kris Oftebro. "And so we've been doing it ever since, I mean my mom's been doing it since she was in high school here, I've only missed one year my whole life coming here and dancing here."

Since 1967, a Danish maid has been chosen to represent Solvang for a year, and this year's 2024 Danish maid is Kaeley Reid.

"This year it's really important, I'm honoring my grandparents who recently passed away a few years ago," said 2024 Danish maid, Kaeley Reid. "And it was always a little dream of mine to be a Danish maid when I was younger, wear the pretty dress and all that fun stuff."

Solvang was founded by three Danish immigrants when they purchased thousands of acres of land in the Santa Ynez Valley. Years later many people near and far celebrate Danish days, keeping the culture and history alive.