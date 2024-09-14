Standoff ends after barricaded suspect arrested in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — Deputies arrested a barricaded armed suspect Saturday evening, at a winery event venue, after an apparent 24-hour standoff.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a call of a report of trespassing Friday, at approximately 6:15 p.m., at the Sunstone Winery located on the 100 block of North Refugio Road.

Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez. January 24, 2020. KEYT.

On arrival, deputies say, a 21-year-old barricaded himself inside a room. He was armed with a sword and was apparently vandalizing property.

The 21-year-old surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, at approximately 6:57 p.m., with the assistance from the Crisis Negotiation Team and the Special Enforcement Team, according to the SBCSO.

The suspect is believed to be a member of the Rice Family, known for opening the Sunstone Winery 30 years ago and selling the estate about 5 years ago, according to a report by the SB Independent.

A now deleted social media post sent to Your NewsChannel, allegedly belonging to the suspect, showed a man inside the villa. It was titled "Suicide — Taylor's version" with words written on a wall "Call TS," which is an apparent abbreviation for artist Taylor Swift.

The post is yet to be confirmed by Your NewsChannel.

Deputies say the 21-year-old was booked at the Northern Branch Jail for a misdemeanor burglary charge and a felony charge of vandalism with bail set at $50,000.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or self harm free, confidential help is available 24/7. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.