Judge issues warrant for arrest of Goleta teacher accused of child molestation after he fails to appear in court

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Steven Schapansky was supposed to make his first court appearance Friday morning, but he never showed up.



He faces 2 felony counts of child molestation, and 70 misdemeanor counts of electronic peeping.



Criminal proceedings are on hold until he is located.



“ Can't talk to anything about the investigation, but when he is brought back to court, he will be brought into court. He won't have bail at that point. And we'll have an arraignment, which is the hearing we should have had today,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Lauren Franco.

Schapansky was first arrested in Santa Barbara County July 13th, accused of using cameras to film children at Santa Barbara Charter School, where he taught for several years.

He was re-arrested September 6th in Fresno on a felony warrant for child molestation, but released on bail.



He was last seen in Fresno Wednesday afternoon, riding a 2021 blue Honda monkey motorcycle.



Prosecutors believe he's a flight risk because he has a pilot's license.



Schapansky's attorney Robert Sanger told the court his client sent a text message to loved ones this week.



He's concerned for his well being.



A lawyer representing families in a lawsuit against Schapansky and Santa Barbara Charter School says the criminal investigation is crucial to the civil case.



“The main goal of all of the families and the victims and the community is to hold this perpetrator accountable, number one. The second goal is to hold the school accountable. This is just every parent's worst nightmare. And things like this have to stop happening.” said Senior Partner and Attorney

Natalie Weatherford from Taylor and Ring Law Firm.



Weatherford says more families have reached out to her law firm.



Schapansky is 6’2, 210 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.



Anyone with information about him is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.



We reached out to Sanger Friday afternoon, but he is unable to comment further.



The next court hearing is scheduled for November 13th, but the Fresno Sheriff’s Office told us prosecutors will push for a sooner date if he is found before then.