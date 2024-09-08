Skip to Content
NFL Sunday makes a touchdown on State Street

State Street in Santa Barbara kicked off its first National Football League Sunday for the 2024 football season. Many restaurants are opened by 9 a.m. for football Sundays and jerseys were in sight up and down the street, awaiting their team touchdowns. 

O’Malleys Bar and Baja Sharkeez on State Street were busy with football fans inside and outside their bars as well as bystanders stopping to check on game scores.

Football season brings good business to restaurants and bars during the season, especially during the first ten weeks, when all teams play.

Whether it’s your football team or fantasy football winning or losing, local regulars and visitors can rely on State Street to bring the energy and tasty food.

Restaurants like Baja Sharkeez has breakfast deals on the weekend, which includes bottomless mimosas. They also have halftime raffle prizes during the games which includes gift cards and merch.

Football fans can expect football to be on O'Malleys Bar and Baja Sharkeez screens every Sunday, Monday and Thursday this season.

