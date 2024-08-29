Fog returns Friday with better clearing in the day

It's been a nice taste of fall the last couple of days. Little change to the weather pattern is expected until at least Sunday. Mild wind will pick up for areas North of Point Conception, especially in San Luis Obispo county. Wind speeds will be at around 20 mph and won't extend over night.

There are no watches, warnings or advisories in terms of winds, heat and fog. Overcast skies return Thursday evening and into Friday morning once again. Low visibility is expected during the morning commute on Friday around 5:30-7:00 a.m. Clearing may be a bit slow for the beach communities, but everywhere else will clear quickly in the day.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s for the beaches, 80s for the valleys and 90s for the interior.

Labor Day weekend will be warm and perfect conditions. No big change to the weather pattern will occur until Sunday, when temperatures gradually warm up into the work week.