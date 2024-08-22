Temperatures drop below normal for this time of year, bringing relief from the heat

Temperatures will start to slightly feel like Fall as we an upper level low continues over the Pacific Northwest.

Friday will cool even further and temperatures will be below normal for this time of year. Due to the low pressure, we're seeing an increase in onshore flow and cloud cover will return Friday morning. By midday, mostly clear skies are expected, although beach communities may be slower to clear.

Sundowner winds will return Thursday and Friday evening. Winds are expected to pick up by Friday early afternoon, along the coast will be gusty. No wind advisories have been issued, First Alert Weather will keep an eye on any changes.

Temperatures for Friday will be in the low 70s for the beaches, high 70s to low 80s for the valleys and 80s for the interior. It will be a very nice couple of days from the heat. Overnight lows will also be on the cooler side.

Saturday Fall-like weather continues, as temperatures remain below normal. Cloud cover will return, and by Sunday, low pressure exits and another ridge will build back in, bringing the heat back.