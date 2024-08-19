Warm & sunny Tuesday before mid-week cooling

Warm temperatures continue Tuesday and into Wednesday as high pressure continues to affect our region.

During this time there will be minimal low clouds and fog while gusty north winds develop over the Santa Ynez range through Wednesday.

Another Sundowner is expected Monday and Tuesday night across the western Santa Ynez Range with some near advisory level gusts near 45 mph in the foothills.

A cooling trend will develop around midweek with increasing low clouds and fog along the coast.

More significant cooling is expected by this weekend with the most noticeable change in temperatures beginning Thursday.

On Thursday some areas will see temperature drops near 10 degrees.

We will move into below average temperatures around Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to bounce back up on Sunday and into next week.