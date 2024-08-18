Miramar Best in Show held its 3rd year in Montecito

International dog day is August 26th. What better way to celebrate the upcoming day than under sunny skies at Miramar's Best in Show, which takes place at one of the most dog friendly resorts in the world, Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito.

Hosted by the resorts Managing Director Rick Fidel and American actress, comedian and singer Jane Lynch, attendees with their dogs of all sizes cheered each other on as they walked the runway.

Judges, which included actress Camilla Belle, watched as dogs of all sizes showed off their best walk and tricks. This years best in show is presented by STAUD, a lifestyle brand based in Los Angeles. This year the event introduced VIP for select attendees, and offered drinks like paw-garitas for guests to purchase.

A portion of all sale proceeds will be donated to places like Love Leo Rescue and Santa Barbara Humane.

"Everybody I think in Santa Barbara, especially here at the Miramar, supports the Humane society," said Best in Show participant, Libby Aubrey Porter. "And you know, it's us about getting along with our animals and all of nature, that they teach us every day."

Competitions at the event include Best Look, Trick of the Day, Miramars Best in Show and Most Spirit.

"Anytime you have dogs, it's going to be spontaneous, it's going to be funny, it's going to be touching and everybody's their best self around dogs," said American actress, comedian and singer Jane Lynch. "We're the best we can possibly be, you know dog's are God's gift to us and make us better people"

The sold out event was available for resort guests and locals to attend and participate in.