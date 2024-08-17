Wings Over Camarillo Air Show kicks off day one

The 43rd annual Wings Over Camarillo began August 17th bright and early.

The theme for this years air show is saluting test pilots. It honors those who have paved the path of aviation technology and safety.

Attendees had the chance to see aircrafts from World War II and aerobatic flights. The Grand Marshals for Wings Over Camarillo were available throughout the day to share advice and wisdom about what being a test pilot is like. Grand marshals included Roy Martin, a retired Colonel from the U.S. Air force, Thomas A Morgenfeld, U.S. Navy retired Captain, Kurt Schroeder, retired U.S. Navy Captain and Kevin Gross, retired United States Marine Corps Colonel. All with many more accomplishments under their belts.

"In high school to say, hey i want to get into that particular profession of flight test. From there, you go to college, primarily the emphasis is on math and science, and then from there you evolve." Said Grand Marshal, Roy Martin. "Then into your specialties, and in my case, I went to pilot training in the air force, fought the war in Vietnam as a fighter pilot, and then came to the test pilot school at Edwards Air Force Base and then from there, after you graduate from test pilot school and you are a test pilot."

A STEM pavilion was on site and busy throughout the day with hands on activities and the chance for people to learn about opportunities and STEM programs.

"It could open like a lot of doors to so many careers out there, because a lot of people don't know like besides being a pilot there's also so many other careers in aviation like air traffic, dispatching." Said 20-year-old pilot, Marina Garcia.

And can't forget about the annual classic car show that takes place. Over 150 cars lined up to participate.

The Wings Over Camarillo Air Show date are August 17-18th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be purchased.