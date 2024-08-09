Saturday will be the warmest day of the extended forecast

Happy Friday! A quick warming trend began Friday. Temperatures are warming up as we head into the weekend. Gusty sundowner winds are expected through the weekend. There are no wind advisories in effect, but First Alert Weather will keep an eye on any changes through the weekend.

Low clouds are marine layer are expected to be extensive on Saturday morning, reaching part of Santa Ynez Valley. Cloud cover is expected to be on the shallow side and will clear quickly. Although the coasts will wake up to overcast skies, temperatures will still be on the warmer side compared to Friday.

High pressure moves back over the region and the hottest areas will be in the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory.

The heat advisory goes into effect on Saturday at 10 a.m. and will expire by 8 p.m. for the interior Santa Barbara County area. Temperatures will range from 96 to 100 degrees. Temperatures for Saturday for the coasts will be in the 70s, and 90s for the valleys and triple digits for the interior.

Sunday temperatures start to cool down and breezy onshore winds pick up. By Monday, cooler conditions will begin for the work week. Temperatures this weekend will be perfect for those going back to school next week. Enjoy!