Viva Santa Barbara store has vibrant attire for everyone leading up to Old Spanish Days Fiesta

With just days before the kick off of the 100th Old Spanish Days Fiesta, over at Paseo Nuevo mall lies a family owned store known as Viva Santa Barbara.

Owner Rafa Martel has been prepping for one of the busiest times of the year along with his aunt Rose, who is ready to style customers.

"I look at their face and what their needs are and I look how they're dressed and I find them dresses that would fit their bodies and they look amazing," said Rose Gonzales Mullins, a sales associate at Viva and Aunt to owner Rafa Martel.

Not only will customers find accessories and dresses with vibrant colors, they will find great customer service from Rafa and Rose.

"We treat everyone here at Viva Santa Barbara like family, you're not a customer, you're family when you come here," said Gonzales Mullins.

T-shirts celebrating the 100th year of Fiesta are sold at Viva Santa Barbara, created by Felipe Sosa.

From ruffled skits to ceramic figurines hand painted by two brothers in Jalisco, Mexico, there is something for everyone, all shapes and sizes.

"Well, I'm shopping for my son who will be coming up for Fiesta, he wants a shirt, so one of these shirts I'll buy for him, I come every year (to Viva)," said store customer, Teri Carter.

Customers waited for the doors to open to start shopping for the big event this week.

Viva Santa Barbara is open 7-days a week from 11am to 6pm so for those still looking for something to wear for Fiesta, Viva Santa Barbara is the place to go.