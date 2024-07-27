After a five-year hiatus, Oxnard Salsa Festival returns

The Oxnard Salsa Festival is back at Plaza Park in the Oxnard Historic District after a five-year hiatus.

The beloved festival is returning with salsa dancing, margaritas and of course, salsa. It kicks off Satuday, July 27, at 11 a.m. For those who can't make the festivities on Saturday, don't worry the festival goes until Sunday and doors open at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Attendees can expect non-stop salsa dancing, live music and a variety of tasty food options. The event is kid friendly, and a dedicated fun zone for kids will be available.

Tickets start at $6.99 for general admission.

The Oxnard Salsa Festival first began in 1993 and is ran by the Oxnard Downtowners.