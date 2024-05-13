May Gray is back Monday, tracking cool temperatures this week

The marine layer clings to the beaches through the first half of the morning Monday. Some coastal areas may see minimal to no clearing while others will be greeted with sunshine by the middle of the day. Temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s while interior areas warm back into the 80s. No watches warning or advisories are expected today and it will be a calm afternoon! Get out and enjoy.

Tuesday looks copy and paste. The marine layer will be the only outlier, stronger onshore flow should help the dense low deck of clouds stick around through the morning. It will be a similar clearing pattern to the previous days, if not a little slower. Temperatures will only vary b y a degree or two.

More clouds and fog develop Wednesday morning. With the marine layer influence, we expect mild 60s and 70s near the beach while inland we warm right back in the 80s. Winds may be strong enough for a low end wind advisory by Wednesday evening. Thursday through the rest of the week will be cloudy to start, similar clearing and temperatures.