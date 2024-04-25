Tracking strong winds and the possibility of light rain Thursday

Low pressure moves down to the south and brings extra cooled air to the Central Coast. This will set off some showers over the coastal water and may even spark some drizzle or misting on land. Data shows that showers will be very light and only trace amounts are expected with very strong winds. These winds will mainly impact the South Central Coast, where a Wind Advisory has been implemented. The National Weather Service is calling for 20-30mph sustained winds with gusts up to 45mph. Gaviota will see the strongest winds, so high profile vehicles take caution. These winds will help mix out cloud cover near Santa Barbara, so expect to see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the region. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer than Wednesday, highs warm into the 50s and 60s.

Friday morning may be drizzly as more spotty and light showers develop in the wake of the low pressure system. By Friday afternoon, clouds should clear slightly and we begin to dry out. The evening will be pleasant with maximum temperatures reaching into the 60s and 70s and sunshine peaking through. Winds will still be blustery, especially in the early morning, but eventually they die off.

Saturday will be dry and warmer. High pressure builds in, still creating onshore flow but bringing temperatures back into the middle 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures begin to rebound by SUnday and Monday and these days will finally be back up to average.