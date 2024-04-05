Tracking light rain and the coolest day of the week Friday

Heavier rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Forecasted rainfall amounts still hold to be true with some areas only seeing trace amounts up to half of an inch. The center of this storm is so cold that temperatures will only warm into the middle 50s today (that is cold even for January). Some places will be 20 degrees below average and weather whiplash from the beginning of the week. Snow levels plummet to 3,000ft and a Winter Storm Warning was issued by The National Weather Service until 11pm. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the SLO, Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez Mountain ranges until this evening where 6 inches of snow is possible. We begin to dry out by the evening and will likely see a break in the clouds by dinner time. Friday will be the coolest day of the next 7 and possibly beyond.

A few areas of clouds and fog may appear Saturday morning. By lunch they will clear and skies turn mostly sunny for the entire viewing area. The sunshine will warm the area up into the lower to middle 60s and winds will die down. Marine hazards will diminish and it will be a mild and calm day.

The warming trend continues Sunday but most of the region will fail to make it back to average. High pressure builds Monday and Tuesday, meaning the marine layer may develop but skies clear by the evening. A weak Santa Ana wind event will warm us up Tuesday and will drop humidity down in Ventura County. Winds will not be up to advisory levels and will diminish by Wednesday.