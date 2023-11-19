Fatal vehicle collision in Nojoqui Summit on Highway 101

NOJOQUI SUMMIT, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal collision involved two vehicles on Highway 101 Sunday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County Fire say, one vehicle rolled over on its side and fell 300 feet below. Another vehicle was involved but it drifted to the roadside, said the SBCF dispatch center.

SBCF were dispatched to the scene at approximately 1:25 p.m by the Old Coast Highway that is nearby Nojoqui Horse Ranch and is north of Las Cruces and south of Buellton.

According to SB County fire, the driver inside the vehicle that went 300 ft. below was a woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Extrication was required to retrieve the deceased driver.

The other vehicle involved in the incident was reportedly a female driver, according to SBCF.

According to SBCF dispatch center, a coroner was at the scene.

SBCF Public Information Officer, Scott Safechuck says, one northbound lane is closed and emergency personnel will remain at the scene for an extended amount of time.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information arrives.