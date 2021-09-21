Flavored tobacco could go up in smoke after Goleta City Council vote

Top Stories

GOLETA, Calif. — Flavored tobacco has been a hot topic politically in California. On August 28, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 793. The bill banned the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Those against flavored tobacco say flavors from fruit to mint to candy products are targeted at kids.

The bill was set to become law at the start of 2021. But a petition was able to delay the law and will put it to a vote in 2022. Californians will get to vote on it in the November Midterm Election.

Tuesday, Goleta’s City Council will introduce an ordinance to get ahead of the referendum vote and ban flavored tobacco in the city. The County of Santa Barbara banned flavored tobacco sales in unincorporated areas. The cities of Carpinteria, Guadalupe and Santa Maria have also banned the products.

The ordinance is up for discussion during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The open session begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.