Buellton Wine and Chili Festival brings attendees flavorful salsa, chili and wine from the Central Coast

BUELLTON, Calif. - It was the perfect day for wine, chili and salsa at Flying Flags RV Resort and Campground in Buellton.

“This is a salsa and it’s very good and this is the Chile verde, it’s a little spicy," said one attendee, Bob Sanderson, who was camping with friends from Upland.

“I’m so excited to be here it’s always a lot of fun, the weather and having everybody enjoy themselves and trying all the best chili and salsa in the area that people can bring," said 2024 chile verde champion, Bryan Aceves, Executive Chef at Firestone Walker Brewery.

Under perfect weather the annual Wine and Chili festival in Buellton attracted crowds of people, walking around with their glass for drinks and plates for chips and salsa or chili.

“The Chile verde is very good, a little spicy, the other one is good. We’re just starting out and we’re going to pace ourselves, I guess," said Sanderson.

The festival gives attendees the chance to taste plenty of Central Coast wine and beer to pair with chili and salsa, whether it be red or green. Small shops gave festival goers the chance to shop as well.

“This is fun, a lot of fun. Any chance to get away and just enjoy a few days, we love the whole area up here anyway, it’s beautiful," said Sanderson.

From beer wine and salsa the festival had something for everybody and allowed cooks to share some of their family recipes.

“This is local salsa from Carpinteria this is my mother on the label and it’s been in our family for generations. People are glad that it’s a local product and once they taste it, then they know that it’s a good salsa," said David Hernandez, Owner of Casa Hernandez Salsa

But for 2024 chili verde champ, the eye is on the prize hoping to win for a second year.

“We’re returning this year to hopefully reclaim our championship there’s a lot of competitors that are just doing amazing things," said Aceves.

The festival landed on St. Patrick’s Day weekend which didn’t stop attendees from dressing in the spirit, sporting green attire and kilts.