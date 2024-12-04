U.S. House of Representatives approves renaming of Santa Maria post office in honor of former mayor Larry Lavagnino

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Post Office moved one step closer to officially being renamed as the "Larry Lavagnino Post Office Building" after a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives was approved on Wednesday afternoon in Washington D.C.

The vote comes nearly a year after Congressman Salud Carbajal unveiled federal legislation earlier this year to formally rename the building for former Mayor and City Councilmember Larry Lavagnino.

After the vote in the House of Representatives, the legislation moves to the Senate for a vote, and if approved, would then need final approval from President Biden to become official.

Carbajal said he expects final approval to be completed within a few weeks.

The legislation proposed by Carbajal is necessary since the renaming of the Post Office requires an act of Congress.

A Santa Maria native, the 89-year-old Lavagnino is a graduate of Santa Maria Union High School and Allan Hancock College, and a Navy veteran. He served on the Santa Maria Planning Commission before a six year tenure on the Santa Maria City Council beginning in 1996, and later as Mayor from 2002 to 2012.

During his tenure as mayor and councilmember, Lavagnino helped lead the city through some of its most significant improvement projects, including the rebuilding of the Santa Maria River Levee, the construction of the new Transit Center, police station, fire stations, Abel Maldonado Youth Center, widening of Highway 101 to three lanes, and much more.