Ready, Set, Grow! Girls on the Run races to the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Girls on the Run is making its debut on the Central Coast for the first time, offering an empowering program that blends running with life skills to help young girls thrive.

According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, by the age of 14, girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys, with confidence levels dropping by 30% between the ages of 8 and 14.

This is where Girls on the Run steps in, inspiring girls to be confident, compassionate, and joyful.

The program spans about 10 weeks and culminates in a celebratory 5K run, which will take place at UCSB. Over the course of the 10-week journey, girls meet twice a week for 90 minutes to participate in a range of activities.

They learn essential life skills such as building confidence, managing emotions, and practicing self-care, while also engaging in physical activities that promote emotional and physical well-being.

"While we are a running program, we have adaptations for all abilities," said Kelsey Pearson, Executive Director of Girls on the Run, as she shared more about the program. "It's really important to be confident in your own decisions, but also to understand the impact you can make on your community. When we look outward, we not only empower ourselves, but also uplift others."

The transformational program becomes available to girls in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties starts on Monday, September 9th. For those in San Luis Obispo County, the program will be open for enrollment in spring 2025.

For more information about the program, you can visit their official page.