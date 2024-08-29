Old Town Goleta businesses continue to adjust to new traffic changes

GOLETA, Calif. - The new traffic changes in Old Town Goleta, part of the city's "Project Connect," continues to receive mixed feedback.

Some business owners expressed concerns not only for their businesses, but also for the commute of their customers and community members.

Others are continuing to be patient with the changes as many have waited for years to get developments like this to happen.

The goal of "Project Connect," is to enhance pedestrian access and safety and even improving road conditions.

The project is coming together in different parts.

Some of the more recent changes include drivers and cyclists getting used to new bike lanes, one-lane traffic in each direction, and parking laid out for driver's to back in their cars.

Some of these changes have impacted business sales. Customers are evening noticing the change and even made calls to the News Channel station.

“It'd be a lying if I said it didn’t impact. It has impacted the business in certain ways. But I think generally it comes from the negativity that they're giving all time right at the moment," said Goleta Barber Shop Owner, Pedro Jimenez.

Jimenez has been the owner for Goleta Barber Shop for 22 years and has seen the city go through different changes.

As for Domingo's Cafe, they've noticed a drop in sales.

“The impact of traffic per say, just business decline. You know, customers coming to me every day. What's going on with this? What's happening here, Monica?" said the manager of Domingo's Cafe, Monica Scafidi. “I don't like the changes. Not because I'm not open for change, but it's not. I don't see it helping the businesses.”

Both business owners attend the city's meeting about the changes that are happening with the city.

The next adjustment happened on August 29th, as traffic on Hollister Avenue between Highway 217 and Kellogg Avenue is down to one lane in each direction anf has shifted to the south side.

"As a community, we can't make a change unless we make that change for the community. …If you want to make a change, come support us," says Jimenez.

For more information on Project Connect, you can check out the official page.