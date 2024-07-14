Dolphin derby has returned this year with new name

Every year Rotary Santa Barbara Sunrise puts on its annual dolphin derby festival. What has been formerly known as Dolphin Dive has since changed names to Dolphin Derby Festival. Attendees can adopt a miniature toy dolphin to race down a slide of water for the chance to win prizes. Every dolphin adoption is a tax-exempt public charity and supports the Rotary Club Santa Barbara Sunrise.

The club donates to many organizations and non-profit organizations in town, on top of their own numerous projects throughout the year.

"We adopted five dolphins, one for each family member thats here today, we're looking forward to the races," said Dolphin Derby Festival attendee, Lindsay Shinn.

The dolphins are reused every year as part of the events commitment to the environment as well as the racing water throughout the day.

"One of the key tenants of rotary is to do ecological activities to educate the community and to give back in our environment and try and do what we can to make the environment as clean as possible," said President of Rotary Club Santa Barbara Sunrise, Ellen Chase.

The event was also family friendly with face painting, coloring a dolphin for the kids dolphin race and a dolphin mascot for kids to take photos with.