First ever “Old Mission Motor Show” held in Santa Barbara

Published 10:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Mission held its first-ever "Old Mission Motor Show" on Saturday.

About 70 cars, trucks and other vintage vehicles decorated the lawn in front of the Old Mission. 

They included a 1916 Rausch Lang electric vehicle and a 2023 Corvette.

The free event drew a crowd showed despite occasional showers and rumble of thunder.

One of the Fathers at the Mission suggested the rain was 'holy water' just for this gathering.

Visitors enjoyed everything from foreign exotics to good old American muscle.

One car owned called them pieces of art.

Some car owners took home trophies and gift certificates based on car type, features, and paint.

Organizers hope to do this again next year.

Proceeds from the show go to restoration projects at the mission.

