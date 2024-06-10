Skip to Content
Local News

Santa Barbara Special Olympics team wins gold at Summer Games in Long Beach

By
June 9, 2024 11:12 pm
Published 12:07 am

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Santa Barbara All-Star basketball team made history Sunday at the 2024 Special Olympics Southern California’s Summer Games in Long Beach.

Hundreds of athletes came out to compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in track and field, basketball, bocce, flag football and swimming at the grounds of Long Beach State, according to SOSC.

Family members, fans and supporters all came out to see the action that kicked off Saturday June 8th.

According to the Press Telegram, the event saw 1,100 athletes in the Summer Games from San Luis Obispo to San Diego.

But it was the Santa Barbara All-Star basketball team that stole the show, winning possibly their first ever gold medal at the 2024 SOSC Summer Games.

Head coach of the SAB's basketball team, Bill Chiplis, says the team won in a close and heated battle. Chiplis also says team members were ecstatic and proud of grabbing gold.

SOSC says, the Summer Games is one of their annual championships held at the conclusion of each sport season in Southern California.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
Local News
santa barbara county
Special Olympics
top stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

Follow me on my social media for more news and insights!

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content