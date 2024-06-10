Santa Barbara Special Olympics team wins gold at Summer Games in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Santa Barbara All-Star basketball team made history Sunday at the 2024 Special Olympics Southern California’s Summer Games in Long Beach.

Hundreds of athletes came out to compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in track and field, basketball, bocce, flag football and swimming at the grounds of Long Beach State, according to SOSC.

Family members, fans and supporters all came out to see the action that kicked off Saturday June 8th.

According to the Press Telegram, the event saw 1,100 athletes in the Summer Games from San Luis Obispo to San Diego.

But it was the Santa Barbara All-Star basketball team that stole the show, winning possibly their first ever gold medal at the 2024 SOSC Summer Games.

Head coach of the SAB's basketball team, Bill Chiplis, says the team won in a close and heated battle. Chiplis also says team members were ecstatic and proud of grabbing gold.

SOSC says, the Summer Games is one of their annual championships held at the conclusion of each sport season in Southern California.