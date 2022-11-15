Gusty winds possible Tuesday evening…

Milid temperatures and areas of gusty winds will prevail over the next couple days!

Winds will really kick up Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning in the mountains of Ventura and LA County. A significant Santa Ana wind event is on track where gusts in some spots could top 60 mph. There is a High Wind Warning in place from 7 PM Tuesday evening through 7 PM Wednesday in those areas.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 7 AM until 7 PM Wednesday for coastal areas of Ventura and LA County. Minimum relative humidity could be around 6 to 12 percent.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for the rest of the week. Highs will be a tad warmer in wind prone areas!