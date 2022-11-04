Rain chances increasing…

Rain will be back in the forecast the first part of next week!

Saturday and Sunday will be mild with temperatures peaking in the mid 60s to low 70s. We should see mostly sunny skies both days, however clouds will begin to move in Sunday night.

Our next weather system will start impacting the area by Monday. Showers will develop and some areas could see up to a half inch of rain. Temperatures will remain cooler with the unsettled weather.

After a brief break from the showers, we’ll see another wave of precipitation move in Tuesday. This could bring more significant rain, with some coastal and inland areas receiving up to an inch. In the mountains, there could be higher amounts.

This will be a cold system and snow levels in the mountains will drop from fifty-five hundred feet to around thirty-five hundred feet by Wednesday morning.

We’ll of course be monitoring this situation and let you know how the system develops.