Zermeño Dance Academy hosts showcase of young dancers in “La Tierra,” a pre-Fiesta celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Zermeño Dance Academy hosted a showcase of talented young dancers Sunday afternoon.

Locals shared why dance is important to the cultural fabric of Santa Barbara.

“It’s a Spanish celebration that only happens in Santa Barbara. Nowhere else, just in Santa Barbara,” said young dancer Angelee Titus when referring to the pre- Fiesta celebration.”

Young dancers shared their enthusiasm surrounding the “La Tierra Buena” festivities, chanting “Viva La Fiesta!”

“Tierra Buena” means “the good land,” and Santa Barbara natives like Perla Lewis expressed pride that it’s unique to Santa Barbara.

“I went to college here, and so it was just a part of, like social for me,” said Lewis.

The tradition of dance in Santa Barbara continues with a new generation.

“But now with my daughter, I love watching her dance. And every every single time I get to watch her dance is super special,” said Lewis.

“I think that's one thing that we try to bring to the studio and the academy is that just that genuine love for the tradition and history and culture here in Santa Barbara,” said Daniela Zermeño, Director of the Zermeño Dance Academy.

Daniela shared how dance is a key part of her identity stating,“When I describe myself as a person, I am flamenco, I am dance and teacher and instructor. And it's just a huge part of my life as a person.”

The dancing from “La Tierra Buena” is just a glimpse of what the community will see in a couple weeks at Fiesta.