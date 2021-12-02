Toy Drive Car Show cruises into Goleta this Saturday

GOLETA, Calif. - Southcoast Church and The Community Hot Rod Project will host their 2nd annual Toy Drive Car Show this Saturday, December 4th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is welcome, it's free to attend and new unwrapped toys will be collected to support the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara.

The event will be held at Southcoast Church in Goleta, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Road. There will be live music, vendors, games for the kids, food from Dave’s Dogs, demonstrations, a silent auction with tons of amazing items donated by local businesses and plenty of beautiful classic, custom cars, trucks and motorcycles. All makes and models are welcome.

The only entry fee to enter a vehicle in the show is bring a new unwrapped toy which will be collected and given to the Unity Shoppe. To pre-register email Kevin@TheCommunityHotRodProject.com. All proceeds from the silent auction will go to The Community Hot Rod Project a local 501c3 organization that is an all ages program to teach the youth and the young at heart how to build, fabricate, restore, customize classic cars and off-road race vehicles here in Santa Barbara.