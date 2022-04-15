A spring trip to Baja California: What to do and see

A 2-hour flight from Los Angeles to Cabo and then a bus ride to the city of Le Paz might be the perfect spring getaway. Author of the 30-day Travel Challenge, Kaila Yu joined The Morning News to discuss her top tips for a trip to Baja California.

Travel with Uncruise

Their ship, the Safari Voyager, only holds 66 guests max so it’s super intimate and you make so many, new friends.

Swim with Sea Lions

Slip into a wet suit for a snorkel with curious, agile young sea lion pups.

Whale Watching