KKFX Fox 11 Morning
Published 8:12 am

A spring trip to Baja California: What to do and see

A 2-hour flight from Los Angeles to Cabo and then a bus ride to the city of Le Paz might be the perfect spring getaway. Author of the 30-day Travel Challenge, Kaila Yu joined The Morning News to discuss her top tips for a trip to Baja California.

Travel with Uncruise

  • Their ship, the Safari Voyager, only holds 66 guests max so it’s super intimate and you make so many, new friends.

Swim with Sea Lions

  • Slip into a wet suit for a snorkel with curious, agile young sea lion pups.

Whale Watching

  • In Magdalena Bay, the gray whales come to have babies every year, and favorite playground and important breeding lagoon for gray whales.
Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on News Channel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday.

