A spring trip to Baja California: What to do and see
A 2-hour flight from Los Angeles to Cabo and then a bus ride to the city of Le Paz might be the perfect spring getaway. Author of the 30-day Travel Challenge, Kaila Yu joined The Morning News to discuss her top tips for a trip to Baja California.
Travel with Uncruise
- Their ship, the Safari Voyager, only holds 66 guests max so it’s super intimate and you make so many, new friends.
Swim with Sea Lions
- Slip into a wet suit for a snorkel with curious, agile young sea lion pups.
Whale Watching
- In Magdalena Bay, the gray whales come to have babies every year, and favorite playground and important breeding lagoon for gray whales.
