Evacuation Warning Issued for Gaviota State Park due to Small Vegetation Fire

GAVIOTA, Calif. (KEYT) – A small vegetation fire has broken out along Highway 101 north of Calle Mariposa Reina, near the Gaviota State Beach.

The fire has grown to about a half-acre to one-acre, and is moving at a slow rate of spread.

Santa Barbara County Fire is on the scene, and an evacuation warning has been issued for Gaviota State Beach.

Highway 101 southbound lane #2 is closed.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.