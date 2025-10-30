Evacuation Warning Issued for Gaviota State Park due to Small Vegetation Fire
GAVIOTA, Calif. (KEYT) – A small vegetation fire has broken out along Highway 101 north of Calle Mariposa Reina, near the Gaviota State Beach.
The fire has grown to about a half-acre to one-acre, and is moving at a slow rate of spread.
Santa Barbara County Fire is on the scene, and an evacuation warning has been issued for Gaviota State Beach.
Highway 101 southbound lane #2 is closed.
This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
