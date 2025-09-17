Skip to Content
Fire

Structure Fire in Camarillo Knocked Down

By
Updated
today at 10:31 am
Published 3:32 am

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – Ventura County firefighters responded to a 2 alarm structure fire overnight.

The fire broke out at 704 Sterling Hills Drive in Camarillo, a two-story family residence.

A person was inside the building at the time of the fire, but was able to self extricate. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is now knocked down, and crews are working on inspecting the rest of the residence for lingering fires.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Fire
camarillo
KEYT
structure fire

Jump to comments ↓

Michael Yu

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content