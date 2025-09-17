Structure Fire in Camarillo Knocked Down

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – Ventura County firefighters responded to a 2 alarm structure fire overnight.

The fire broke out at 704 Sterling Hills Drive in Camarillo, a two-story family residence.

A person was inside the building at the time of the fire, but was able to self extricate. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is now knocked down, and crews are working on inspecting the rest of the residence for lingering fires.

