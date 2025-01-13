Crews helping with fire in Ventura near Santa Clara River bottom Monday night

VENTURA, Calif. – First responders helped with a five-acre brush fire in the Santa Clara Riverbed headed toward River Ridge Golf Course Monday night.

Helicopters are doing waterdrops and bulldozers are also on the scene of the incident, according to Your News Channel's Tracy Lehr.

The fire currently has a moderate rate of spread and 75 firefighters are working to stop forward progress of the incident that first emerged just before 7:30 p.m Monday.

More information on this fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.