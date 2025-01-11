Santa Barbara County Fire Deparment issues drift smoke advisory due to recent LA fires

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department issued a drift smoke advisory Saturday afternoon after the recent fires in LA County.

Hazy and smoky appearances as well as the smell of smoke could be noticed by residents, though there are no current fires in Santa Barbara County, according to the SBCFD.

Citizens should be aware of any signs of poor air quality and must take precautions with the given conditions, detailed the SBCFD.