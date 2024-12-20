Skip to Content
Fire crews help with brush fire near Highway 41 in Shandon Friday afternoon

Published 3:22 pm

SHANDON, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO crews stopped a brush fire at 1/5 of an acre near Highway 41 in Shandon just past 3:00 p.m. Friday.

The fire started at 2:18 p.m. and grew to as big as 3/4 of an acre before being fully contained at 3:08 p.m., according to CAL Fire SLO.

Drivers were advised to proceed with caution at the time of the fire due to its spread to the nearby road, but the scene was fully cleared by 4:00 p.m., explained CAL Fire SLO.

