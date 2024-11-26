Indochine nightclub catches fire Tuesday evening

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Indochine nightclub on State St. caught fire leading to a Santa Barbara City Fire Department response just past 6:30 on Tuesday.

No one was injured as crews fought the flames both outside and inside the building and smoke that spread to two other businesses, according to the SBCFD.

The nightclub was unoccupied at the time of the fire but glass in front of the building was broken due to the fire, explained the SBCFD.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.