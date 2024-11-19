yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe scheduled to host Cultural Burn

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A Cultural Burn is scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 22nd at the Johnson Ranch Open Space Property, west of Highway 101, on Ontario Road in San Luis Obispo.

The SLO County Air Pollution Control District, in collaboration with CAL FIRE/ SLO County Fire Department/ City of San Luis Obispo explains in a press release the importance of cultural fires to minimize hazards and future wildfires, similar to prescribed fires.

The estimated 5-acre burn hosted by the yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe is a symbol of California Indigenous Tribes' relationship with fire for over 10,000 years, and recognizing its role and responsibility as a vital life source.

These cultural burns are controlled, and often smaller burns that could have the potential to cause significant air quality impacts on the surrounding communities.

SLO County APCD issued these warnings in their press release: