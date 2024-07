ATASCADERO, Calif. – Cal Fire SLO crews are on the scene of a structure fire that has spread to the surrounding vegetation near Highway 41 in Atascadero.

The fire has burnt a 50x50 spot as crews arrived just after 10:45 p.m. according to Cal Fire SLO.

The cause is under investigation and more information on this incident will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.