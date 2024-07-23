As Lake Fire containment continues to rise, operations are decreasing, including reduction of resources and personnel

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the battle against the Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County reaches its 19th day, crews are starting to draw closer to full containment.

As of Tuesday, containment was listed at 90% with more than 36,600 acres burned since the blaze first ignited on July 5.

With crews getting a firm handle on the fire, resources and personnel are beginning to leave, with some returning home, while others being redirected to other fires in the region.

Personnel fighting the Lake Fire has now dropped to below 1,000, a significant reduction from the high point when more than 3,000 firefighters from around the Western United States were battling the challenging fire.