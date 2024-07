CUYAMA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is addressing a 25-30 acre vegetation fire with a potential to reach 100-200 acres in Cuyama.

Two helicopters and four air tankers have been ordered to the incident according to Cal Fire and the SBCFD.

The original call time of the fire came at 5:12 p.m. and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.