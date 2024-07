SAN MIGUEL, Calif. – Fire crews received help from locals to spot a car fire in San Miguel at 7:55 a.m. on Saturday, according to Cal Fire SLO.

The fire broke out near the 1700 block of Valle Mirada Way and burnt a 20x20 spot before being put out by fire crews, detailed Cal Fire SLO.

Crews remained on the scene until 8:50 a.m. before the incident was clear.