Hope Ranch ‘volcano’ sparks small brush fire near Santa Barbara

Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a small brush fire that was sparked by an event known as the Hope Ranch "Volcano" Saturday morning.

County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said the geological phenomenon started a small but smokey fire around 11:22 a.m. on the hillside about one mile west of Arroyo Burro Beach, near the 4200 block of Marina Drive.

No structures were threatened by the fire.

Crews responded with three engines and were dismissed from the scene within three hours.